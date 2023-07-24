Nayanthara’s Unforgettable Sunday with Darling Twins

Nayanthara, the acclaimed actress known for her privacy, has always steered clear of social media.

Nayanthara, the acclaimed actress known for her privacy, has always steered clear of social media. While she remains aloof from the world of likes and comments, her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, has become the window through which fans catch a glimpse of Nayanthara’s private life. Fondly sharing moments on his Instagram, Vignesh’s account has become more of a Nayanthara fan page than a personal one.

Ever since the arrival of their twins, Uyir and Ulag, Vignesh has been delighting fans with adorable pictures of Nayanthara with the little ones. Once again, he has won hearts with a recent heartwarming picture that is sure to make everyone smile.

In the endearing snapshot, Nayanthara is seen holding one of the babies in her arms, radiating pure joy and motherly affection. Vignesh, being a skilled filmmaker, didn’t miss the chance to capture such a beautiful moment. Through this picture, the couple invites their fans into their cherished and intimate world.

With the post, Vignesh knew he was sharing a special moment with the world. His caption, “Uyirsssss Sundays spent well! Only with a lotta love and simple moments,” clearly reflected the love and simplicity they value in their lives.

While Nayanthara maintains her privacy, her professional life is reaching new heights. She is set to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s upcoming film “Jawan,” where the actress fulfills her dream of working with her favorite actor. The collaboration with Atlee, her frequent collaborator, adds to the excitement of venturing into the world of Hindi cinema.

Nayanthara’s journey into new territories showcases her versatility as an actress, and fans eagerly await more heartwarming glimpses of her life, lovingly shared by Vignesh Shivan.

