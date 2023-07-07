Actress Nazish Jahangir has emphasized the crucial need for increased awareness about mental health in response to the suicide of Alamgir Tareen, the owner of Multan Sultans and a prominent figure in Pakistani cricket. Tareen’s tragic death has deeply saddened the nation and has sparked conversations about the often-hidden mental health challenges that individuals may face.

Expressing her condolences to Tareen’s grieving family, Nazish Jahangir took to social media to share a heartfelt message. In her post, she urged her followers to prioritize their own mental well-being and that of their loved ones. She highlighted the importance of recognizing signs of distress and offering support and understanding.

Nazish Jahangir, known for her roles in popular dramas like Bharas and Tumhare Hain, has consistently advocated for mental health. The heartbreaking incident involving Alamgir Tareen serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to address this issue. With passion, she called for collective efforts to make mental well-being a societal priority. She penned: “The reason why I have always been vocal about mental health is that you need to take care of your mental health. Please, talk about it. Suicide is not the solution.”

Nazish Jahangir aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and create a safe environment where open discussions and seeking help are encouraged.

This tragic incident involving Alamgir Tareen serves as a reminder that mental health struggles can impact anyone, regardless of their social status or accomplishments.

Through her impassioned plea, Nazish Jahangir urges the public to prioritize mental well-being and work together to foster a society that embraces empathy, understanding, and support for mental health.

