Neeraj Pandey Takes the Helm for Special OPS Season Two Following Ajay Devgn’s Project

Neeraj Pandey, known for directing hit films like “A Wednesday,” “Special 26,” and “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” made his OTT debut in 2020 with the espionage thriller series, “Special OPS.” The Disney+Hotstar show achieved immense success, leading to a spin-off series called “Special OPS: The Himmat Story.”

Now, after two years, Neeraj Pandey is set to make a comeback to the espionage genre with the much-anticipated second season of “Special OPS.”

According to reports, Neeraj Pandey is set to commence filming the second season of Special OPS in October 2023. The upcoming season will continue from the first part, with Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Shukla, and others reprising their roles as R&AW agents.

The new season is expected to be even more thrilling and larger in scale, with the writing completed and pre-production underway. The shooting will take place in Mumbai, Delhi, and overseas over a three-month schedule, aiming for an early 2024 premiere.

After wrapping up his feature film “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,” Neeraj Pandey will reportedly shift his focus to the second season of “Special OPS.” The romantic thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Jimmy Sheirgill has completed shooting and is now in the post-production phase. For this new season, Pandey will co-direct with Shivan Nair, known for directing “Bhaag Johnny” and “Naam Shabana.” Nair, who recently completed his movie “The Diplomat” with John Abraham, is currently busy preparing for “Special OPS.”

Apart from his directorial ventures, Neeraj Pandey has a busy schedule as a producer with multiple projects in the pipeline. He is collaborating with Discovery+ once again for a docu-series centered on the life of Gautam Buddha, marking his third association with the OTT platform following Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century (2021) and Secrets of the Kohinoor (2022).

Additionally, Pandey is producing an Amazon mini-TV series helmed by Parmeet Sethi and a remake of a Malayalam film featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role.

Advertisement

