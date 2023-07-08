Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday Bash in Italy: A Family Affair

Neetu Kapoor, the renowned Bollywood actress, had a delightful surprise on her birthday as her son.

Neetu Kapoor, the renowned Bollywood actress, had a delightful surprise on her birthday as her son, Ranbir Kapoor, made a special trip to Italy to celebrate with her. In a heartwarming gesture, Ranbir was spotted at Mumbai Airport, where he politely requested the paparazzi not to release any pictures on the same day to maintain the element of surprise. Eager to make his mother’s day even more special, Ranbir arrived in Italy just in time for the birthday celebration.

Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share a lovely picture capturing the joyous occasion. The snapshot featured Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, and granddaughter Samara Sahni. The close-knit family gathered in Italy to commemorate Neetu Kapoor’s special day together. The heartfelt photo showcased their happiness and love for one another.

Furthermore, a video shared by Bharat Sahni on Instagram provided a glimpse into the birthday celebration. The footage showcased a cozy family dinner in Italy, with Neetu Kapoor seated beside Ranbir. A delectable cake adorned with three candles was presented before Neetu Kapoor, who made a wish before cutting it. Ranbir, capturing precious moments on camera, radiated joy as his mother gleefully sliced into the cake. The video also treated viewers to the breathtaking view from the restaurant and highlighted Samara Sahni, who sat attentively, observing her grandmother’s birthday celebrations.

Neetu Kapoor expressed her gratitude for the beautiful day in an Instagram post, where she mentioned missing the presence of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend. Alongside a picture from the festivities, she wrote, “Beautiful cherished day missed @aliaabhatt #raha (my loves) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii.” Alia Bhatt, displaying her affection, commented, “Love you,” while Soni Razdan extended warm wishes with the message, “Happy Birthday! Have a wonderful day! Loads of love.”

Alia Bhatt, recognizing the significance of the occasion, took to her Instagram story to pen a heartfelt message for her mother-in-law. She shared a stunning picture of Neetu Kapoor, captioning it, “Happy birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!!! Love you so much!” accompanied by a yellow heart emoji.

Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebration in Italy proved to be a memorable affair, with Ranbir Kapoor’s surprise visit adding an extra dose of joy and love. The family’s close bond and heartfelt gestures showcased the deep affection they share, making the occasion truly special for the beloved actress.

