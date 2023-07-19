Advertisement
Netflix deal with Prince Harry & Meghan Markle faces tough times

Amidst a series of business deal setbacks, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing another obstacle as they continue their contract with Netflix, which they signed in 2020 after stepping back from the Royal Family.

To fulfill their end of the $100 million deal and prove themselves with the streaming giant, they must produce content.

However, sources have revealed that it has been challenging due to the ongoing US Writer’s strike, which began in March. This strike has halted productions across Hollywood, affecting writers and actors.

The strike was initiated by WAG in May after failed negotiations regarding working conditions, fair payments, and job security.

Last week, SAG-AFTRA also joined the strike to address issues related to artificial intelligence, streaming revenue sharing, and minimum wage increases to keep up with inflation.

Despite the obstacles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released successful productions, including the hit six-part docu-series “Harry & Meghan” and “Live to Lead,” which showcased global leaders advocating for social justice.

Currently, they are working on an upcoming documentary series titled “Heart of Invictus,” which will be shot in South Africa. Additionally, the Sussexes are planning to venture into the romantic comedy genre with Netflix.

