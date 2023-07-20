Netflix drops cheapest ad-free option for new users

Netflix has dropped its cheapest ad-free option, the Basic plan, for new users.

The Basic plan cost $9.99 per month and allowed users to stream in standard definition.

Current subscribers to the Basic plan will be able to keep their plan until they either switch plans or cancel their account.

Netflix has dropped its cheapest ad-free option for new users. The Basic plan, which cost $9.99 per month, is no longer available. This means that the cheapest option for customers who want to watch Netflix without having to sit through ads now costs $15.49 a month.

Netflix made this decision in order to boost revenue growth. The company has been facing increasing competition from other streaming services, such as Disney+ and HBO Max. By offering a cheaper ad-supported plan, Netflix is hoping to attract new subscribers who are willing to watch commercials in exchange for a lower price.

The Basic plan was the only ad-free plan that allowed users to stream in standard definition. The other two ad-free plans, Standard and Premium, offer HD and Ultra HD streaming, respectively. However, both of these plans cost more than the Basic plan.

It is unclear how long current subscribers to the Basic plan will be able to keep their plan. Netflix has not announced any plans to discontinue the Basic plan for existing subscribers. However, it is possible that the company will eventually do so in order to encourage more people to switch to the ad-supported plan.

Overall, Netflix’s decision to drop the cheapest ad-free plan is a sign that the company is willing to make changes in order to boost revenue growth. It remains to be seen how this decision will affect the company’s bottom line.

