Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Faces Hurdles Due To SAG-AFTRA Strike

Netflix’s popular series, The Sandman, has faced significant challenges due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, leaving fans curious about the show’s filming schedule.

The strike was initiated after a unanimous decision to renegotiate current contracts, and before the vote passed, The Sandman had been actively filming in various locations across the UK, with scenes featuring the titular character’s siblings.

On July 13th, Neil Gaiman confirmed the halt in filming, stating, “SAG-AFTRA strike is on. Sandman has stopped shooting completely, along with everything else that was squeaking by without writers. I hope that the AMPTP sees reason and gets back to the table with the actors and the writers. I have no reason at this point to think they will see reason.” This comes nearly a year after the series’ renewal announcement on November 3rd, 2022.

Gaiman expressed his delight at the series’ reception, with millions of viewers embracing The Sandman on Netflix, from long-time fans to newcomers. He also shared his excitement about collaborating with Netflix and Warner Bros., alongside Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, to bring more of The Sandman’s captivating stories to life.

While the official release date for Season 2 of The Sandman is yet to be announced, the strike has led many to speculate that it may be delayed until 2024, as opposed to the previously anticipated 2023 release.

Season 2 promises the introduction of intriguing new characters, including Delirium, the youngest of the Endless, Destruction, a sibling who fled his realm, Destiny, the eldest of the group, and Wanda, a guide and liaison between Dream and Delirium in the series.

