Netizens Praise Iqra & Yasir for simple birthday celebration of their son

Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain recently celebrated their son’s second birthday with simple celebrations. Netizens are showering the couple with praise for opting to keep the celebration low-key and focused on creating beautiful memories with their little ones.

The renowned television actors, known for their exceptional talent on-screen, have been winning the hearts of their fans off-screen with their genuine affection for each other and their son. As they shared glimpses of Kabir’s special day on their social media accounts, netizens were quick to express their admiration for the couple’s parenting approach.

In an era where extravagant celebrity birthday parties have become the norm, Iqra and Yasir’s decision to host a simple celebration resonated with many. The couple’s emphasis on cherishing quality time with family and close friends, rather than extravagant displays of wealth, struck a chord with their followers.

The birthday bash, adorned with heartfelt moments, featured a beautiful cake-cutting ceremony, where Kabir’s eyes lit up with joy as he blew out the candles.

