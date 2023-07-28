Advertisement
Netizens Praise Waleed & Asma’s Role In Episode 61 Of ‘Baby Baji’

Baby Baji is currently a massive hit, with all the elements falling perfectly into place, and each actor delivering flawless performances. From the mild Jamal to the fiery Naseer, the confused Wasif, and the righteous Waleed, all the actors have excelled in their roles. Javeria Saud as Azra, Sunita Marshall as Asma, and Tuba Anwar as Farhat have also portrayed their characters admirably. Samina Ahmed’s portrayal of Baby Baji has won the hearts of the audience, serving as the anchor that keeps everyone connected.
The recent Episode 61 has been particularly well-received, with the heartwarming reunion of Waleed with his mother. The promo had misled the viewers, and Baby Baji emerged unharmed, while Azra faced the consequences of her actions. Asma’s decision to file for Khula was a moment the viewers had been eagerly anticipating. However, the standout performance of the episode came from Fazal Hussain as Waleed, eliciting tears from the viewers and a sense of warmth when Waleed reunites with his mother.

The audience is overjoyed with Waleed’s heroic actions, Asma’s empowerment, and Azra’s long-awaited comeuppance. Here’s what they had to say:

