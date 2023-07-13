Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
New video of Prince Harry gains popularity

New video of Prince Harry gains popularity

Articles
Advertisement
New video of Prince Harry gains popularity

New video of Prince Harry gains popularity

Advertisement

Prince Harry surprised recipients of the 2023 Diana Award with his unexpected appearance at an event in Los Angeles.

The Duke of Sussex appeared cheerful and full of energy as he joined a group of inspiring young individuals from the United States and Canada.

Vee Kativhu, the event host and a 2021 Diana Award recipient, shared a captivating video of the in-person seminar held on June 15 on her Instagram page.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Vee (@veekativhu)

Advertisement

Kativhu expressed her gratitude for the special conversation, which featured global Changemakers and supporters of youth from various backgrounds. They discussed topics such as social media, social justice, inequality, and strategies to combat burnout while advocating for important causes. She considered it an incredible experience to be part of such a gathering.

In the video, Prince Harry spoke about his mother’s exceptional ability to champion a more inclusive and compassionate society.

This surprise appearance by Prince Harry followed a virtual ceremony where both him and his elder brother, Prince William, put aside their differences to announce this year’s winners of the Diana Award. They also paid tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana, who tragically passed away in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Advertisement

The Diana Award, named in honor of their beloved mother, is a prestigious recognition that celebrates the remarkable efforts of young individuals who positively impact the lives of others.

Also Read

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle told to dig deep to show grit amid Emmy snub
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle told to dig deep to show grit amid Emmy snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received advice to demonstrate resilience and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story