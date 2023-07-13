New video of Prince Harry gains popularity

Prince Harry surprised recipients of the 2023 Diana Award with his unexpected appearance at an event in Los Angeles.

The Duke of Sussex appeared cheerful and full of energy as he joined a group of inspiring young individuals from the United States and Canada.

Vee Kativhu, the event host and a 2021 Diana Award recipient, shared a captivating video of the in-person seminar held on June 15 on her Instagram page.

Kativhu expressed her gratitude for the special conversation, which featured global Changemakers and supporters of youth from various backgrounds. They discussed topics such as social media, social justice, inequality, and strategies to combat burnout while advocating for important causes. She considered it an incredible experience to be part of such a gathering.

In the video, Prince Harry spoke about his mother’s exceptional ability to champion a more inclusive and compassionate society.

This surprise appearance by Prince Harry followed a virtual ceremony where both him and his elder brother, Prince William, put aside their differences to announce this year’s winners of the Diana Award. They also paid tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana, who tragically passed away in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

The Diana Award, named in honor of their beloved mother, is a prestigious recognition that celebrates the remarkable efforts of young individuals who positively impact the lives of others.

