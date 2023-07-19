Advertisement
Nick Jonas Melts Hearts with Birthday Post for Priyanka Chopra

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 house? Watch

  • Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday on July 18.
  • Alongside the picture, Nick penned a heartfelt message, saying, “I love celebrating you.
  • The actress received an outpouring of birthday wishes on social media, and her husband, Nick Jonas.
Global superstar Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday on July 18, leaving her fans in awe of her mesmerizing beauty and captivating acting skills. The actress received an outpouring of birthday wishes on social media, and her husband, Nick Jonas, took to Instagram to express his love and admiration for her.

The Sucker singer shared a romantic photo with his wife-actress, Priyanka Chopra, on her special day. Alongside the picture, Nick penned a heartfelt message, saying, “I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love.”

In the adorable snapshot, the couple embraced each other in a love-filled pose while on a cruise ship. Both of them sported stylish sunglasses, with Priyanka dazzling in a printed bikini outfit and Nick looking dapper in a blue sleeveless tee.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

As soon as Nick shared the romantic picture, fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and compliments for the couple. One fan gushed, “Happy birthday PCJ…love you.” Another expressed their admiration, saying, “Such beautiful words! Love you both.” Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple’s chemistry, with one writing, “Priyanka Nick ki Jodi ke liye Like Button.” Another comment read, “Lots of blessings to you both, I’m happy that you are celebrating our queen, she deserves all the love and happiness in this world.”

On the professional front:

Priyanka Chopra is all set to reprise her beloved role as Nadia Sinh in the second season of the popular spy thriller series, Citadel. Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing her in the upcoming film Heads of State, where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

As Priyanka Chopra continues to conquer hearts globally with her talent and charm, it’s clear that her birthday was a celebration of love, not only from her adoring fans but also from her loving husband, Nick Jonas.

Also Read

Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: Mother-Daughter Moments
Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: Mother-Daughter Moments

The renowned Bollywood actress and global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebrates her...

