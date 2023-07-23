Nicola Peltz wishes ‘soul sister’ Selena Gomez happy birthday

Advertisement
Nicola Peltz took to Instagram to celebrate Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday on July 22, 2023. She posted a photo of the two of them together, along with a heartfelt caption.

“Happy birthday to my soul sister,” Peltz wrote. “I love you more than words can say. You are the most beautiful, kind, and talented person I know. I am so grateful to have you in my life. I hope you have the most amazing day.”

Gomez and Peltz have been friends for several years, and they have been seen together on several occasions. They are both known for their charitable work, and they have both spoken out about mental health awareness.

Peltz’s post was met with a lot of love from fans, who commented on how sweet and supportive it was. Gomez also responded to the post, writing, “Love you more.”

