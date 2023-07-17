Nicolas Cage Ditches Montreal Festival Amidst SAG-AFTRA Strike

Hollywood superstar Nicolas Cage has canceled his plans to attend the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal. He was initially scheduled to be present for the world premiere of “Sympathy for the Devil,” directed by Yuval Adler, on July 22. Additionally, Cage was expected to receive the prestigious Cheval Noir career achievement award at the festival.

The Fantasia Film Festival’s official website notified fans of Cage’s absence, attributing it to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. They expressed their sadness over the situation, stating, “We’re sad to announce that due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Nicolas Cage will no longer be able to attend the festival next weekend.”

The website also reassured attendees that they would continue to update their platform if any other guests decide to withdraw from Montreal’s film festival. In the midst of evolving circumstances, their thoughts are with the actors and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), expressing hope for a fair resolution soon.

Cage’s absence at the film festival will undoubtedly be a major disappointment for his fans. The Fantasia Film Festival is scheduled to run from July 20 to August 9, according to reports from Variety.

Also Read Nicolas Cage has always wanted to play Dracula Nicolas Cage needed to play Dracula. He tried hard to play the...

Advertisement