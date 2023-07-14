Advertisement
Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz shocking theory about "Ertugrul" drama

Articles
Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz shocking theory about "Ertugrul" drama

  • Ertugrul Ghazi is a popular Turkish TV series that gained a massive following.
  • It has become one of the most successful drama series globally.
  • Pakistani viewers were captivated by the story.
Ertugrul Ghazi is a popular Turkish TV series that gained a massive following when it was aired on PTV in Urdu translation. Pakistani viewers were captivated by the story, the portrayal of Turkish culture, and the representation of Islam in the show. It has become one of the most successful drama series globally, with multiple seasons and its actors achieving international recognition.

Following the success of Ertugrul in Pakistan, the Pakistani entertainment industry had mixed reactions. Some people supported the content and praised its popularity, while others expressed concerns that Turkish actors were taking away opportunities from local actors. However, everyone agreed that the series had a significant impact on the masses.

In an interview with Fuchsia, Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz shared their unique perspective on the success of Ertugrul. They believed that the series became a hit primarily due to the portrayal of family drama and the intrigues within households. They emphasized that the action sequences or wars were not the main reasons for its popularity. According to them, television audiences worldwide share a common interest in watching stories revolving around household issues on their screens.

