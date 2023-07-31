Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz tempting pictures from Norway

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz have extremely busy lives.

Yasir is both an actor and a director, always involved in multiple projects, including dramas and films.

Currently, they are enjoying a wonderful vacation in Europe, making the most of their time together.

Advertisement

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz have extremely busy lives. Yasir is both an actor and a director, always involved in multiple projects, including dramas and films. Meanwhile, Nida hosts live shows five days a week, but they manage to find some precious off-time to be together as a family with their children, which is like a dream come true for them. Currently, they are enjoying a wonderful vacation in Europe, making the most of their time together.

During their vacation, they visited Norway, and Nida is showcasing her impeccable fashion sense in the pictures they share. Yasir Nawaz, too, is keeping it casual and comfortable as they capture and share moments from the most breathtaking and picturesque views of their trip.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Nida Yasir faces criticism for Disrespect Munawar Saeed In a show, Munawar Saeed felt neglected and ignored by the host....