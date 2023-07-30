Nida Yasir faces criticism for Disrespect Munawar Saeed

In a show, Munawar Saeed felt neglected and ignored by the host.

The lack of consideration for senior actors is a persistent issue in the industry.

In our industry, senior actors often feel neglected and overlooked in various ways.

Advertisement

In Nida Yasir’s show, Munawar Saeed felt neglected and ignored by the host. Many people on the internet also expressed their views, believing that Nida displayed disrespect towards him.

Instances like these keep happening, and sadly, they tend to be overlooked by most people. The lack of consideration for senior actors is a persistent issue in the industry, and it’s essential that we address and rectify this unfair treatment. Everyone, regardless of their age or experience, should be treated with respect and appreciation for their contributions to the entertainment world.

In our industry, senior actors often feel neglected and overlooked in various ways. They rarely get meaningful roles written for their age group, and their storylines lack freshness and innovation. Even in award categories, they are often not given due recognition and are overshadowed by the glamour of the younger stars. This lack of respect is not limited to the industry but extends to the treatment they receive from the younger generation of actors.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Nida Yasir looks glamorous On Europe trip Nida Yasir began her career as a young actress. She is known...