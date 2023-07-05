Nightmare In Ultra HD: Rosemary’s Baby Blu-ray Release

2023 has proven to be a remarkable year for horror enthusiasts who collect physical media. Numerous genre classics, such as “People Under the Stairs” and the sequels of “Chucky,” have made the terrifying leap to 4K. Joining the fray later this year are other genre staples like “The Exorcist” and “My Bloody Valentine,” both set to make their chilling debut on the format. Adding to the excitement is the long-awaited release of “Rosemary’s Baby” in haunting 4K, set to arrive this September.

This news comes from a tweet by Dawn of the Disc, a reliable source for such updates. While horror fans eagerly await more details, it remains uncertain whether Paramount will directly handle the 4K release or if it will be included in the esteemed Criterion Collection. The latter released the film on Blu-ray in 2012, but it has since gone out of print. Considering the exceptional quality of that special edition release, it is reasonable to assume that Criterion will eventually bring “Rosemary’s Baby” to 4K. The label has shown a great affinity for the horror genre, having released “Night of the Living Dead” in 4K last year and the underrated modern gem “La Llorona” on Blu-ray earlier this year.

Adapted from Ira Levin’s 1967 novel, “Rosemary’s Baby” was brought to life by director Roman Polanski. The film revolves around a young couple, Rosemary and Guy, who move into an apartment in New York City. While Guy pursues an acting career, Rosemary yearns to conceive a child. However, as Rosemary becomes pregnant, strange and unsettling events begin to consume her life. Paranoia takes hold as the dark history of her building and the disconcertingly friendly neighbours converge, putting Rosemary’s unborn baby in grave danger.

The tentative release date for the 4K Blu-ray edition of “Rosemary’s Baby” is September 6, 2023, just in time to instil fear during the spooky Halloween season. For those who prefer streaming, the film will also be available on Pluto TV. The trailer for “Rosemary’s Baby” can be viewed below, heightening anticipation for this highly anticipated release.