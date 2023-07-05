Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are legally divorced

Niharika Konidela, the cousin of Ram Charan and sister of Varun Tej, and her husband have officially divorced.

Niharika Konidela, the cousin of Ram Charan and sister of Varun Tej, and her husband Chaitanya JV have officially divorced. The couple had applied for a mutual divorce last month, and it appears that the process has been completed. While the exact reasons behind their split are unclear, it is speculated that irreconcilable differences may have played a role in their decision.

Neither Niharika nor Chaitanya has responded to or confirmed the rumors of their divorce. Speculation about their separation began when they deleted all their wedding photos from Instagram. It is believed that Niharika may make an official announcement regarding her relationship status in the near future.

In March 2022, Niharika, the daughter of actor and producer Naga Babu, surprised everyone by deactivating her Instagram account, leading to rumors of trouble in her marriage with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Their marriage was arranged, but love eventually blossomed between them. Niharika and Chaitanya got engaged in August 2020 and had a lavish wedding ceremony in December of the same year. The wedding was attended by numerous stars, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, and the entire Konidela-Allu family, making it a grand affair held in Udaipur.

Recently, rumors about Niharika Konidela divorcing her husband resurfaced when Chaitanya Jonnalagadda was conspicuously absent from Varun Tej’s engagement with Lavanya Tripathi. Niharika posted a few photos from her brother Varun’s engagement, and the comments section quickly filled with queries about Chaitanya’s whereabouts, such as “Bava didn’t come,” “Where is Chay,” “Where is your husband, Niharika,” and more.

Chaitanya JV recently embarked on a 10-day meditation trip to a spiritual destination, reportedly seeking solace from the personal turmoil he is experiencing. He shared an Instagram post expressing his gratitude for the experience of Vipassana meditation, stating that it had provided him with unexpected wisdom and was the best experience of his life.

In terms of her professional pursuits, Niharika has transitioned from being an actor to a producer. She has been involved in creating web series and films under her banner Pink Elephant and recently inaugurated an elegant office in Hyderabad.

