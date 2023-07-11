Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nimra Bucha will feature in Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder Is Easy’ adaptation

Nimra Bucha will feature in Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder Is Easy’ adaptation

Articles
Advertisement
Nimra Bucha will feature in Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder Is Easy’ adaptation

Nimra Bucha will feature in Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder Is Easy’ adaptation

Advertisement
  • Nimra Bucha is a Pakistani star known for her roles in international productions like “Polite Society.”
  • In this project, Nimra Bucha will be portraying the character of Mrs. Humbleby.
  • The two-part thriller is being adapted by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and directed by Meenu Gaur.
Advertisement

Nimra Bucha, a Pakistani star known for her roles in international productions like “Polite Society” and “Ms. Marvel,” is all set to star in the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder Is Easy.”

In this project, Nimra Bucha will be portraying the character of Mrs. Humbleby. The two-part thriller is being adapted by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and directed by Meenu Gaur, with filming currently underway in Scotland.

The star-studded cast of “Murder Is Easy” includes David Jonsson as Fitzwilliam, Morfydd Clark as Bridget, Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton, Sinead Matthews as Miss Waynflete, Tom Riley as Lord Whitfield, Douglas Henshall as Major Horton, Mathew Baynton as Dr. Thomas, Mark Bonnar as Reverend Humbleby, Tamzin Outhwaite as Mrs. Pierce, Jon Pointing as Rivers, and Phoebe Licorish making her screen debut as Rose.

It’s an exciting project that brings together a talented ensemble, and fans of Agatha Christie’s mysteries are surely in for a treat with this adaptation.

Also Read

Nimra Bucha lands lead role in My Mom & Sharmila
Nimra Bucha lands lead role in My Mom & Sharmila

Fawzia Mirza, a Pakistani-Canadian director, is ready to make a full-length movie...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story