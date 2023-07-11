Nimra Bucha will feature in Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder Is Easy’ adaptation

Nimra Bucha is a Pakistani star known for her roles in international productions like “Polite Society.”

Nimra Bucha, a Pakistani star known for her roles in international productions like “Polite Society” and “Ms. Marvel,” is all set to star in the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder Is Easy.”

In this project, Nimra Bucha will be portraying the character of Mrs. Humbleby. The two-part thriller is being adapted by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and directed by Meenu Gaur, with filming currently underway in Scotland.

The star-studded cast of “Murder Is Easy” includes David Jonsson as Fitzwilliam, Morfydd Clark as Bridget, Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton, Sinead Matthews as Miss Waynflete, Tom Riley as Lord Whitfield, Douglas Henshall as Major Horton, Mathew Baynton as Dr. Thomas, Mark Bonnar as Reverend Humbleby, Tamzin Outhwaite as Mrs. Pierce, Jon Pointing as Rivers, and Phoebe Licorish making her screen debut as Rose.

It’s an exciting project that brings together a talented ensemble, and fans of Agatha Christie’s mysteries are surely in for a treat with this adaptation.

