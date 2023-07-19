Nina Dobrev made a funny TikTok where she confessed that getting bangs was a mistake.

Dobrev got bangs back in 2017-2018 as well.

Dobrev posted a hilarious TikTok showing her fans what she looks like right after waking up.

Nina Dobrev, famous for her role in “Vampire Diaries,” usually has sleek hair and a classy style. But she decided to experiment with bangs, and it didn’t turn out so great. In a funny TikTok video, she admitted that getting bangs was a mistake.

Dobrev posted a hilarious TikTok showing her fans what she looks like right after waking up. “I woke up this morning and thought to myself, “Whose idea was it for me to get bangs,” the actor said in a cartoonish voice while still laying on her pillow.

She shifts the camera to her dog giving her a blank stare and said, “My dog looked at me and said ‘Bitch, shut the f–k up.”

Nina Dobrev's funny mishap continued when her boyfriend, Shaun White, a five-time Olympian, walked into the room, saw her, and immediately walked out, closing the door behind him. At the end of the short video, Nina explained, "My boyfriend came home, and after looking at me for one second, said, 'Oh sorry, wrong apartment." With her bedhead still on full display, the actor admitted that getting bangs was a mistake. "I can see now this was a mistake," she said.