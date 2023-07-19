Nischay Malhan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 Plans

Bigg Boss OTT, a wildly popular reality show, has captured the attention of dedicated viewers.

Bigg Boss OTT, a wildly popular reality show, has captured the attention of dedicated viewers worldwide with its unfiltered drama and well-known personalities from diverse backgrounds. Among the contestants in its second season is the famous content creator Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan. Recently, interviewed Abhishek’s brother, Nischay Malhan, better known as Triggered Insaan, to discuss his views on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Will Nischay Malhan Participate in Bigg Boss if Offered?

In an exclusive conversation, Nischay was asked whether he would consider participating in Bigg Boss if given the opportunity. With a laugh, he candidly replied, “If I had the chance, I wouldn’t go to Bigg Boss.” Nischay elaborated on his decision, saying, “Living with strangers under constant monitoring can lead to situations where people might see a different side of you, one that may not truly reflect your personality. I don’t want to portray a version of myself that isn’t genuine. So, I was clear in my mind that Bigg Boss isn’t the right fit for me. I even asked Abhishek if he was sure about going, but ultimately, he made the final decision to participate.”

Will Nischay Enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 House During Family Week?

The conversation then turned to whether Nischay would consider entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house during the family week to meet his brother, Abhishek. Nischay responded thoughtfully, “I would need to think about it. Initially, I thought I might send my mother to my place. You see, I’ve made roast videos about some of the contestants, and if I enter the house, I would have to talk to them face-to-face. I might end up telling them that I’ve roasted them in my videos. While I harbor no grudges against anyone and have vented my feelings in those videos, it could be seen as hypocrisy to talk nicely to them in the house. People might question why I’m acting differently in person from what I’ve said in my videos. So, I felt it’s better if I don’t go.”

Nischay’s candid and reflective responses shed light on his personal reservations about participating in a show like Bigg Boss. As the show continues to entertain audiences with its captivating drama, viewers will undoubtedly be waiting to see how the family week unfolds and if Nischay’s mother or any other family member will make an appearance to support Abhishek during his Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey.

