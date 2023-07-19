Nischay’s Exclusive Reaction: Falaq Naazz’s Mom’s Remark

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by Salman Khan, has been making headlines due to the controversial actions of its contestants.

Nischay Malhan, to get his thoughts on Falaq Naazz’s mother’s statement.

Their families also become topics of discussion in the news, which is common in the history of Bigg Boss.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by Salman Khan, has been making headlines due to the controversial actions of its contestants. Along with the contestants, their families also become topics of discussion in the news, which is common in the history of Bigg Boss. In a recent interview, Falaq Naazz’s mother, Kehekshaan, expressed her concerns about ‘roasting content,’ stating that she wouldn’t be happy if her son earned money by roasting others. Recently had an exclusive conversation with Abhishek Malhan’s brother, Nischay Malhan, to get his thoughts on Falaq Naazz’s mother’s statement.

Nischay, also known as Triggered Insaan, shared his perspective saying, “She has no idea because YouTube has many roasting channels, and roasting is a proper content category; it’s not insulting. I have always thought that roasting doesn’t have to be humiliating. For this recent video that I made, I don’t create such videos often. But when your upbringing is questioned, and it reaches your parents, and you are told that your love towards your mother is fake, and you just love your mother to show it on Mother’s Day, that’s when it gets personal. When it involves a person’s family, that’s when you forget to be respectful.”

Addressing a video he made earlier, Nischay admitted, “I think this was in my career also when I made such a video, and I accept it; it wasn’t respectful. But I wouldn’t ask my mom to comment on it, so I also expect that someone’s parents don’t comment about it. If Falaq or Falaq’s brother (Sheezan Khan) would have said something, then it was okay, but I would never ask my parents to comment if a question is raised on their upbringing because I am there to respond. So, I also expect from Falaq’s mother that she should not question or argue about it.”

Regarding Nischay Malhan’s profession, he is a popular YouTuber known as Triggered Insaan, based in Delhi. He boasts a massive following of over 18.9 million on YouTube and 5.9 million on Instagram. With his witty and humorous commentary videos, reactions, roasting content, and reviews, he has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years. In 2023, Nischay was honored with the title of ‘Roast Master Creator of the Year’ at the Creators United Awards.

In conclusion, Nischay Malhan addressed Falaq Naazz’s mother’s concerns about ‘roasting content’ in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, emphasizing the importance of respecting personal boundaries and avoiding discussions about someone’s upbringing when engaging in roasting.

Also Read Nischay Malhan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 Plans Bigg Boss OTT, a wildly popular reality show, has captured the attention...