Nitesh Tiwari opened up about his romantic film during the trailer launch event

Director Nitesh Tiwari clarified that his upcoming film “Bawaal” is not solely focused on Adolf Hitler.

The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

The teaser featuring scenes related to the Holocaust garnered attention and scrutiny initially.

On Sunday, the trailer of the film “Bawaal” was unveiled, showcasing the narrative of Varun and Janhvi, a couple with contrasting personalities and a troubled marriage. As they embark on a trip to Europe, they discover locations that were significant during World War II. The historical backdrop serves as a recurring theme throughout the story, with the characters often referencing this pivotal event in their dialogues “world war within.” Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Nisha, expresses in a particular scene, “Hum sab bhi toh thode bohot Hitler jaise hi hai na (we all are a little bit like Hitler).”

During the trailer launch event held in Dubai, Nitesh Tiwari addressed the controversial references to Hitler and World War II in the film, which had received negative feedback on social media platforms. He said, “While creating a character, you can go back and look at the events and incidents which can play an important role in the overall arc of that character and the relationship in general. It’s not just about Hitler. There are many more things that you may not have seen in the trailer. Every incident has been very carefully chosen that can have an impact on the overall arc.”

He provided justification for the inclusion of Hitler in the film, emphasizing the significance of his role during the war.

He also added, “World War II is humongous. There’s so much that had happened and you can’t take everything. You’ve to pick and choose things which would probably impact the journey of the characters and that’s precisely why it [World War II as a backdrop] has been taken. Hitler also happens to be a part of it and you can’t not have him in World War II.”

Nitesh Tiwari expressed his desire to maintain both factual accuracy and narrative integrity while working on the film. The movie is set to debut on Prime Video India on July 21.