Nitesh Tiwari talks about keeping the imagery of the World War II in Bawaal

The trailer of “Bawaal” sparks confusion with its unconventional comparison of a love story to World War II.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s characters embark on a journey to Europe in “Bawaal,” with historical locations serving as a backdrop.

Nitesh Tiwari aims to bring a fresh perspective to the audience.

Advertisement

The recently released trailer of “Bawaal” on YouTube has generated confusion among viewers due to its unusual comparison of a love story to World War II. Both the teaser and trailer depict Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s characters finding themselves in gas chambers reminiscent of those used during the Holocaust.

Director Nitesh Tiwari addressed the reactions in a new interview, revealing that an earlier version of the film included a reference to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. However, this reference had to be removed following the release of Shoojit Sircar’s film “Sardar Udham” in 2021.

In the intriguing Bawaal trailer, Varun portrays a small-town man who unexpectedly ties the knot with Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Despite having little in common, the duo embarks on a journey to Europe, venturing to locations like Paris that played significant roles during World War II. The trailer cleverly incorporates the historical event as a recurring motif, with the characters referring to a metaphorical “world war within.”

During a recent interview, Nitesh Tiwari discussed the incorporation of Holocaust imagery in the film and stated “So we did think about that, it is not that we did not think about that. In fact it would have been easy to incorporate in our storyline. Rather than him (Varun’s character) teaching World War II, he could have been teaching any of our historical stuff. My biggest thing was that there was something fresh that I always crave to bring to my audiences. Both story-wise as well as visually. And, there has been such lovely stuff that has already been done, and in plenty of numbers by some of our very renowned filmmakers on the historical wars that our country has been a part of. I personally felt that I would not be able to bring anything new on screen if I were to do that.”

Nitesh further mentioned that certain alterations were made to the script following the release of Sardar Udham. “In one of the earlier drafts, there was a reference to Jallianwala Bagh. Which, I removed after Udham Singh (Sardar Udham) came. It no longer remained fresh,” In the same interview, Janhvi mentioned that the concept of human greed was the inspiration behind the metaphor of World War II.

“Sardar Udham,” directed by Shoojit Sircar, depicted the life and challenges faced by Sardar Udham Singh, a notable freedom fighter known for avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O’Dwyer. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, the film garnered praise from critics and was released on October 16, 2021.

Advertisement

The Indian film “Bawaal” will premiere on Prime Video India on July 21.

[

Also Read Ridhi Dogra replies to a Twitter fan who couldn’t find her in Jawan prevue Jawan a Shah Rukh Khan film, has gone viral online. In just...