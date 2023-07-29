Noman Habib Shares Heartwarming Umrah Photos with Family

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Marriage Wishes Take the Internet by Storm
Noman Habib is a highly talented Pakistani actor renowned for his remarkable work in both television and film. He made his acting debut with the hit soap serial “Yeh Zindagi Hai,” where fans quickly fell in love with his exceptional skills.
Noman also garnered praise for his role in the feature film “Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi.” Among his popular dramas, “Bunty I Love You” received much admiration from viewers. Currently, Noman can be seen in the ongoing drama “Mere Ban Jao.” He shares a blissful marital life with his wife Asma Noman, and the couple is blessed with two adorable daughters who share a beautiful bond as sisters.
Noman Habib and his family recently traveled to Saudi Arabia, where they performed Umrah. Asma Noman and Noman both shared lovely anecdotes and experiences from their visit to Makkah and Madina.
The couple also delighted their followers with adorable pictures of their children, Ayesha and Zara, taken during their time in Makkah. Asma Noman further shared her own beautiful pictures from Madina. Noman Habib himself updated his fans through a status, informing them about their Umrah journey alongside his family.
Take a Look
