Noman Habib Shares Heartwarming Umrah Photos with Family

Noman Habib and his family performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

They visited Makkah and Madina.

The couple’s fans were delighted to see their pictures from the trip.

Advertisement

Noman Habib is a highly talented Pakistani actor renowned for his remarkable work in both television and film. He made his acting debut with the hit soap serial “Yeh Zindagi Hai,” where fans quickly fell in love with his exceptional skills.

Noman also garnered praise for his role in the feature film “Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi.” Among his popular dramas, “Bunty I Love You” received much admiration from viewers. Currently, Noman can be seen in the ongoing drama “Mere Ban Jao.” He shares a blissful marital life with his wife Asma Noman, and the couple is blessed with two adorable daughters who share a beautiful bond as sisters.

Noman Habib and his family recently traveled to Saudi Arabia, where they performed Umrah. Asma Noman and Noman both shared lovely anecdotes and experiences from their visit to Makkah and Madina.

The couple also delighted their followers with adorable pictures of their children, Ayesha and Zara, taken during their time in Makkah. Asma Noman further shared her own beautiful pictures from Madina. Noman Habib himself updated his fans through a status, informing them about their Umrah journey alongside his family.

Take a Look



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Marriage Wishes Take the Internet by Storm Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas are highly talented and accomplished Pakistani actors....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.