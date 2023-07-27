Noor Bukhari Criticizes Vacationers During Muharram

Noor Bukhari is displeased with people who are vacationing during Muharram ul Haram.

She believes that people should be more aware of the significance of Ashura.

She has starred in 44 Urdu films, 20 Punjabi films, and various television series.

As the summer season nears its conclusion, many Pakistanis are choosing to spend their vacations in the Northern areas or abroad. However, Noor Bukhari believes they should opt for a different approach.

The 41-year-old ex-Pakistani actress is displeased with individuals who are indulging in leisure activities and vacations during the sacred month of Muharram ul Haram.

Since departing from the entertainment industry in 2017, Bukhari has been devoted to practicing Islam and has chosen to wear the Hijab as well.

Amidst her observance of Muharram ul Haram, the star expressed deep disappointment with the lack of awareness among people about the significance of Ashura and its importance.

On her Instagram account, the actress from “Ultimatum” shared a message, “Wah re Umati Rasool S.a.w ki Aal pe paani band kar diya gaya aur Umati vacation mana rahy hein chutioon pe ja rahy hein.”

She added, “9th or 10th muharam ka enteram doosry mazhab bhi karty hein But we are busy planing holidays.”

Bukhari has been using her social media platforms to share informative content about Muharram ul Haram, aiming to inspire and advise others to do the same.

With an impressive career that includes 44 Urdu films, 20 Punjabi films, and various television series, Bukhari has become a prominent figure in Lollywood, earning iconic status.

