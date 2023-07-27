Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Noor Bukhari Criticizes Vacationers During Muharram

Noor Bukhari Criticizes Vacationers During Muharram

Articles
Advertisement
Noor Bukhari Criticizes Vacationers During Muharram

Noor Bukhari Criticizes Vacationers During Muharram

Advertisement
  • Noor Bukhari is displeased with people who are vacationing during Muharram ul Haram.
  • She believes that people should be more aware of the significance of Ashura.
  • She has starred in 44 Urdu films, 20 Punjabi films, and various television series.
Advertisement

As the summer season nears its conclusion, many Pakistanis are choosing to spend their vacations in the Northern areas or abroad. However, Noor Bukhari believes they should opt for a different approach.

The 41-year-old ex-Pakistani actress is displeased with individuals who are indulging in leisure activities and vacations during the sacred month of Muharram ul Haram.

Since departing from the entertainment industry in 2017, Bukhari has been devoted to practicing Islam and has chosen to wear the Hijab as well.

Amidst her observance of Muharram ul Haram, the star expressed deep disappointment with the lack of awareness among people about the significance of Ashura and its importance.

On her Instagram account, the actress from “Ultimatum” shared a message, “Wah re Umati Rasool S.a.w ki Aal pe paani band kar diya gaya aur Umati vacation mana rahy hein chutioon pe ja rahy hein.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Noor Bukhari (@realnoorbukhari)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Noor Bukhari (@realnoorbukhari)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Noor Bukhari (@realnoorbukhari)

Advertisement

She added, “9th or 10th muharam ka enteram doosry mazhab bhi karty hein But we are busy planing holidays.”

Bukhari has been using her social media platforms to share informative content about Muharram ul Haram, aiming to inspire and advise others to do the same.

With an impressive career that includes 44 Urdu films, 20 Punjabi films, and various television series, Bukhari has become a prominent figure in Lollywood, earning iconic status.

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Baby Baji’ Fame Junaid Niazi Reveals Heartwarming Marriage Story
‘Baby Baji’ Fame Junaid Niazi Reveals Heartwarming Marriage Story

Junaid Niazi is a handsome and talented Pakistani model and actor. Junaid...

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story