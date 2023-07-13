Oh My God 2 makers send film to CBFC revision committee to avoid backlash

The makers want to make sure that the film is cleared by the censor board before it is released.

The film is scheduled to be released on August 11 and will clash with Gadar 2.

The teaser of the film has created anticipation among fans.

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam will star in the sequel to the 2012 film Oh My God. The film is directed and written by Amit Rai. The first-look posters of the film have created anticipation among fans, and the teaser has only heightened excitement.

The makers of Oh My God 2 have sent the film to the CBFC for review, in order to avoid potential backlash from religious groups. This is because the film features a scene in which Akshay Kumar performs Lord Shiva’s Rudrabhishek with railway water, which has drawn attention and sparked concerns.

the makers want to make sure that it is cleared by the censor board before it is released. To quote the source mentioned in the report, “CBFC does not want to repeat the backlash that Adipurush faced over its dialogues” and it will take a decision on Akshay Kumar-starrer Oh My God 2 after the board’s revising committee “looks over at the dialogues and scenes in the film”.

The teaser of Oh My God 2, a sequel to the 2012 film Oh My God, was released on July 11. The teaser features Akshay Kumar as Lord Shankar and Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devotee of Lord Shankar. The film also stars Arun Govil, who is known for his role as Rama in the TV series Ramayan. Oh My God 2 is scheduled to be released on August 11 and will clash with Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

