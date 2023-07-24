Omer Shahzad reveals Fawad Khan Replaced Him ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Omer Shahzad shared that he not only received an offer for the role but had also sent audition clips.

In the interview, Omer Shahzad shared that he not only received an offer for the role but had also sent audition clips for consideration. However, fate took a different turn, and Fawad Khan eventually bagged the part, becoming an integral part of the film’s success.

The revelation left fans wondering how the film might have turned out with Omer Shahzad playing the memorable character.

Directed, produced, and written by renowned filmmaker Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a 2016 Bollywood musical romantic drama that captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

The star-studded cast included Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas.

The revelation about the potential casting swap sparked a flurry of discussions among fans and film enthusiasts, with many speculating how Omer Shahzad’s portrayal might have added a different dimension to the movie.

