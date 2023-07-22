Oppenheimer controversy: Netizens outraged over intimate scene

The scene in question is based on a real event that took place between Oppenheimer and Tatlock.

The Bhagavad Gita is a sacred text in Hinduism, and some viewers believe that it is inappropriate to use it in a sex scene.

Christopher Nolan’s latest film Oppenheimer has sparked controversy over an intimate scene that includes the presence of the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Hindu text.

The scene in question shows J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) reciting verses from the Bhagavad Gita while they are having sex.

The scene has drawn criticism from some viewers who believe that it is disrespectful to use a sacred text in this way. They argue that the scene is gratuitous and that it trivializes the Bhagavad Gita. Others have defended the scene, arguing that it is an accurate depiction of Oppenheimer’s relationship with Tatlock and that it does not disrespect the text.

The controversy has also led to discussions about the portrayal of sacred texts in film and television. Some argue that filmmakers should be more sensitive when using sacred texts in their work, while others believe that it is important to depict these texts accurately, even if it is controversial.

The debate over the Oppenheimer scene is likely to continue, as it raises important questions about the role of religion in film and the portrayal of sacred texts in popular culture.

Ultimately, whether or not you find the scene in Oppenheimer to be disrespectful is a matter of personal opinion. However, the debate over the scene is a reminder of the importance of sensitivity when using sacred texts in film and television.

