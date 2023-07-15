Cillian Murphy delved into the profound teachings of the Bhagavad Gita for Oppenheimer.

The film is set to release on July 21, 2023.

Murphy expressed his appreciation for the beauty and inspiration found within the religion.

Cillian Murphy read the Bhagavad Gita to prepare for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the movie Oppenheimer. The Bhagavad Gita is a sacred text of Hinduism that helped Murphy understand the character’s complex inner life.

Cillian Murphy, who will play J. Robert Oppenheimer in the movie, studied the Bhagavad Gita to understand Oppenheimer’s thoughts and feelings. Oppenheimer himself studied Sanskrit and was inspired by the ancient text throughout his life.

Murphy expressed his appreciation for the beauty and inspiration found within the Bhagavad Gita, stating that it provided consolation to Oppenheimer during challenging times. “I have become death, the destroyer of worlds” is the most repeated quote of Oppenheimer. He borrowed it from Geeta. Reflecting on this, Cillian Murphy shared, “I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the film. I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text. Very inspiring. It was a consolation to him. He kind of needed it. It provided a lot of consolation to him all his life.”

Nolan’s Oppenheimer film explores the dangers of AI by drawing parallels to the atomic bomb. He emphasizes the need to learn from the past and approach new technologies with caution.

