Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr. praises Murphy’s performance

Cillian Murphy has received praise from Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh.

Downey Jr. praised Murphy’s dedication and humility in the role.

Pugh praised his work ethic and experience working with him.

Advertisement

Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer has received accolades from Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh.

The Iron Man star praised Murphy’s unflinching dedication to the job, calling it the greatest sacrifice he has seen from a leading man in his career.

Florence Pugh, who plays psychologist Jean Talbot alongside Murphy, praised his work ethic and described her experience working with him as one of the greatest she’s ever had.

In the film, Robert Downey Jr., who plays Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss, praises Cillian Murphy for his extraordinary dedication to the part of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Despite the enormity of the role, Murphy accepted it with humility and dedication, stunning his co-star with the depth of his portrayal.

Even during breaks, while the rest of the group was relaxing, Murphy worked hard to truly inhabit the character.

Advertisement

Florence Pugh, who co-stars opposite Cillian Murphy as Jean Talbot, praised her co-star’s talent and professionalism.

She acknowledged Murphy as an actor she had long loved and expressed her delight at the opportunity to work with him.

Murphy’s careful devotion to the part was lauded by Pugh, who marvelled at how he brought the character to life with every detail, making the experience of working with him immensely amazing and fulfilling.

Christopher Nolan, the director of Oppenheimer, recognised from once that Cillian Murphy was the perfect choice for the role.

Murphy’s modest and matter-of-fact demeanour suited him perfectly for the role of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy accepted the assignment without hesitation after receiving the offer from Nolan while in Ireland, demonstrating his passion to his work.

Advertisement

As the film delves deeper into Oppenheimer’s biography, the cast and crew are blown away by Murphy’s outstanding performance, which cements his place as one of the great performers of our time.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Oppenheimer Explores bond of J. Robert and Jean Tatlock Oppenheimer is directed by Christopher Nolan, portrays the complex relationship between Oppenheimer...

Advertisement