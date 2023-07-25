Justin Bieber removing Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage?
Cillian Murphy has expressed interest in playing Ken in a sequel to the upcoming Barbie movie.
In an interview with Omelete, Murphy was asked if he would be interested in playing Ken in a sequel, and he responded, “Sure, yeah, let’s read the script. Let’s have that conversation. I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it’s great for cinema that these two big movies are coming out in the summer.”
Murphy is no stranger to playing iconic characters, having starred as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders and Scarecrow in the Batman trilogy. He would bring a unique and interesting take on Ken, and it would be fun to see him in a more comedic role.
Of course, there is no guarantee that a Barbie sequel will be made, but if it is, people think Murphy would be a great choice for Ken. He has the acting chops, the looks, and the sense of humor to bring the character to life.
