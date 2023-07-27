Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy Reveals His Interest In Playing Ken

Cillian Murphy, known for his role in “Oppenheimer,” is an accomplished Irish actor known for his versatile performances in film, television, and on stage. Murphy has gained widespread recognition for his intense and captivating portrayals of various characters. He has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry with his unique acting style and ability to immerse himself completely into diverse roles.

Murphy has expressed his interest in playing the character of Ken in the Barbie movie.

After portraying a nuclear expert, Murphy seems willing to explore the opportunity of taking on the role of Ken.

During an interview, Cillian Murphy was asked about his interest in the role of Ken, to which he responded, “Sure, yeah, let’s read the script. Let’s have that conversation. I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it’s great for cinema that these two big movies are coming out in the summer.”

Interestingly, Murphy has not yet watched the Barbie movie, while his film “Oppenheimer” focuses on the events surrounding World War II and avoids the use of CGI.

It is worth noting that Barbie has earned $162 million since its release, while “Oppenheimer” has garnered $82.5 million in earnings.

