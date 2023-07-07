Osman Khalid Butt Calls Out Men Ogling Women In Latest Video

Fans of the OG Osman Khalid Butt are likely familiar with the actor’s hilarious YouTube sketches from over a decade ago. Recently, Butt took a trip down memory lane by posting a sketch on Instagram. The caption reads, “#ThandRakh – Is this enough or should I take further digs to convince you?”

The sketch, a satirical take on the “pandemic” of men ogling women, showcases Butt’s return to his comedic roots. In a follow-up comment on the post, Butt expresses his desire to end the pandemic of ogling and calls for the culture of objectification to be replaced with accountability, consent, and safe public spaces for women. He also credits Tamkenat Mansoor, his co-star in Kaala Dorya, for helping improve the script and adding punchlines.

The video starts with Butt assuming the role of a news anchor, addressing the viewers about a pandemic that has plagued society for centuries—’Ghoorititis.’ He sarcastically highlights the lack of shame and self-control exhibited by some men when it comes to staring at women. Butt disapprovingly shakes his head at this behaviour, emphasizing that it may have been acceptable in older films but is considered creepy in real life.

He then introduces Basheer, a man who claims to have overcome this “illness” of ogling. Basheer, with a censored face, admits to previously viewing women through a predatory lens but changed his perspective after noticing the same behaviour within his own family. Butt challenges Basheer, highlighting the hypocrisy of only realizing the issue when it personally affected him.

The Baji star stresses the importance of not emulating Basheer’s past behaviour, advocating for self-control and respect for women. He underscores the significance of consent and urges others to allow women to live their lives in peace. Butt concludes by stating that the only cure for this pandemic lies in men controlling themselves and treating women with respect.

Through the use of satire and humour, Butt effectively tackles a significant societal issue in a thought-provoking manner. The video serves as a reminder to combat objectification, promote consent, and create an environment where women can live without feeling violated or uncomfortable.

