Pakistani Actors raises their voices on Domestic Worker abuse

In Islamabad, there was a distressing incident where a 14-year-old girl named Rizwana was brutally physically abused by the wife of a civil judge. She is currently receiving medical care at a hospital. The parents of the girl filed a case against the perpetrator at a local police station. Rizwana used to work as a maid at the civil judge’s house. This incident has garnered significant media attention, and all the major news channels have covered the details of the case.

In response to this tragic event, several popular actors, including Mishi Khan, Nadia Jamil, and Sajal Aly, are raising their voices against child labor. They, along with activists from the Children’s protection bureau, strongly discourage the practice of employing minors for domestic work. Sajal Aly even made a video message, shared by Nadia Jamil, where she highlighted that child labor is a punishable offense according to child protection laws. She urged people to report any instances of child labor they come across.

The Child Protection Bureau is already working diligently to address these issues, but it’s essential for everyone to play their part in discouraging the hiring of minors for household work or any form of child labor.

