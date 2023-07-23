Pakistani Celebrities look as Barbie and Ken generated by AI

The highly anticipated film “Barbie World” has finally premiered worldwide.

The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

These versions of our stars bear an uncanny resemblance to the characters.

Advertisement

In the world of entertainment in 2023, the highly anticipated film “Barbie World” has finally premiered worldwide, including Pakistan. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and their on-screen presence has taken the world by storm, turning everything pink in the process. People everywhere are loving the film because it brings to life the beloved characters that many cherished during their childhood.

In Pakistan, the Barbie and Ken fever is also spreading, and people can’t help but imagine their favorite local stars in the roles of Barbie and Ken. On Instagram, a talented digital has been reimagining Pakistani celebrities such as Barbie and Ken, and the results are simply stunning. These versions of our stars bear an uncanny resemblance to the characters portrayed by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the big screen.

The creativity and skill have allowed fans to see their beloved actors and actresses in a new light, and it’s fascinating to witness them transform into iconic Barbie and Ken versions. These imaginative creations have sparked excitement and joy among fans, adding a delightful twist to the entertainment world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistani celebrities respond strongly to the PML-N senator’s statement about Mahira Khan, Anwar Maqsood Netizens are criticising PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan for his harsh remarks....