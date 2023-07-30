Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani Celebrities Share Empowering Messages On Ashura

Pakistani Celebrities Share Empowering Messages On Ashura

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani Celebrities Share Empowering Messages On Ashura

Pakistani Celebrities Share Empowering Messages On Ashura

Advertisement

Ashura holds great significance for Muslims worldwide, serving as a day of sorrow and symbolizing resistance and perseverance. It marks the departure of Hazrat Imam Hussain (may God be pleased with him), leaving behind a powerful message to stand against evil, even in the face of isolation and adversity.

Muslims globally observe Ashura to mourn the martyrs of Karbala and honour their unwavering resolve in the face of injustice. The sacrifices made on this day evoke deep emotions among believers and impart valuable lessons of resilience and unwavering commitment to truth (Haq).

Pakistani celebrities also participate in the commemoration of Ashura, sharing messages of inspiration and strength inspired by the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA) and Ahl e Bait. Through their platforms, these celebrities motivate their fans by exemplifying sacrifice and fortitude during challenging times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

How Pakistani Celebrities spending their day on Ashura?
How Pakistani Celebrities spending their day on Ashura?

Muharram holds great significance in Islam as one of its most sacred...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story