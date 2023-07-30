Pakistani Celebrities Share Empowering Messages On Ashura

Ashura holds great significance for Muslims worldwide, serving as a day of sorrow and symbolizing resistance and perseverance. It marks the departure of Hazrat Imam Hussain (may God be pleased with him), leaving behind a powerful message to stand against evil, even in the face of isolation and adversity.

Muslims globally observe Ashura to mourn the martyrs of Karbala and honour their unwavering resolve in the face of injustice. The sacrifices made on this day evoke deep emotions among believers and impart valuable lessons of resilience and unwavering commitment to truth (Haq).

Pakistani celebrities also participate in the commemoration of Ashura, sharing messages of inspiration and strength inspired by the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA) and Ahl e Bait. Through their platforms, these celebrities motivate their fans by exemplifying sacrifice and fortitude during challenging times.

