Pakistani Director Rayaz Shahzad to Helm Azerbaijan Drama Series ‘Sara’

Faryal Mehmood captivates attention with her recent pictures
Faryal Mehmood is a popular Lollywood actress. She is causing a sensation...
Pakistani filmmaker Rayaz Shahzad bestowed even more honours on the industry. Congratulations to Pakistani artists for propelling the entertainment industry to unprecedented heights.
After local actors were cast in Turkish drama serials and even worked on a period drama. Shahzad has been named the director of the worldwide series Sara, which will air in Azerbaijan.
The series was shot internationally and will air on the popular Azerbaijani channel ArbTV.
Shahzad shared on Instagram that the “creative team is made up of people from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and the UAE.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.