Pakistani Director Rayaz Shahzad to Helm Azerbaijan Drama Series ‘Sara’

Pakistani artists have surpassed expectations in the entertainment industry.

Rayaz Shahzad being named the director of the worldwide series Sara.

The creative team includes Azerbaijani, Pakistani, and UAE professionals.

Pakistani filmmaker Rayaz Shahzad bestowed even more honours on the industry. Congratulations to Pakistani artists for propelling the entertainment industry to unprecedented heights.

After local actors were cast in Turkish drama serials and even worked on a period drama. Shahzad has been named the director of the worldwide series Sara, which will air in Azerbaijan.

The series was shot internationally and will air on the popular Azerbaijani channel ArbTV.

Shahzad shared on Instagram that the “creative team is made up of people from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and the UAE.”

Shahzad shared on Instagram that the "creative team is made up of people from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and the UAE."

