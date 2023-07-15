Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani Director Rayaz Shahzad to Helm Azerbaijan Drama Series ‘Sara’

Pakistani Director Rayaz Shahzad to Helm Azerbaijan Drama Series ‘Sara’

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani Director Rayaz Shahzad to Helm Azerbaijan Drama Series ‘Sara’

Pakistani Director Rayaz Shahzad to Helm Azerbaijan Drama Series ‘Sara’

Advertisement
  • Pakistani artists have surpassed expectations in the entertainment industry.
  • Rayaz Shahzad being named the director of the worldwide series Sara.
  • The creative team includes Azerbaijani, Pakistani, and UAE professionals.
Advertisement

Pakistani filmmaker Rayaz Shahzad bestowed even more honours on the industry. Congratulations to Pakistani artists for propelling the entertainment industry to unprecedented heights.

After local actors were cast in Turkish drama serials and even worked on a period drama. Shahzad has been named the director of the worldwide series Sara, which will air in Azerbaijan.

The series was shot internationally and will air on the popular Azerbaijani channel ArbTV.

Shahzad shared on Instagram that the “creative team is made up of people from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and the UAE.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Advertisement

Also Read

Faryal Mehmood captivates attention with her recent pictures
Faryal Mehmood captivates attention with her recent pictures

Faryal Mehmood is a popular Lollywood actress. She is causing a sensation...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story