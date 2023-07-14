Pankaj Tripathi: Lucknow is like my second home

Pankaj Tripathi says Lucknow feels like a second home to him.

Pankaj Tripathi, who has shot multiple films in Lucknow, says that the city feels like a second home to him. He recently wrapped up shooting for his film ‘Main Atal Hoon’ in Lucknow and met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Tripathi also expressed his concern for the environment and emphasized the importance of a good story in his film choices.

“Ab to yahan bada homely sa ho gya hai. Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kaagaz, Gujan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, three parts of Mirzapur series and now this film. Ab toh ghar hi sa hai. Muskuraiye ki aap Lucknow main hai…when we came to know that we have to shoot here toh chehre pe muskurahat aa jati hai ki accha khaane-peene aur ghomne-dekhne ko milega! There is also a special connect with the language…sab log apne hi lagte hai!”

The city plays a significant role in his film. “Atalji ki karmbhoomi rahi hai yeh and unka ek alag lagaav tha is jagah se aur yahan ke logon se.”

Pankaj Tripathi met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while visiting Lucknow, “I met the chief minister for the first time in my life. Itne bade neta se kabhi nahi mila hoon! I tried my best to observe the system followed as it was my very first experience. Mukhya mantri ji informed me about the memories of Atalji. We had a good chat over Gorakhpur as I have lot of relatives there and I come from Gopalganj. Now I’ll be flying to Gorakhpur and travel to my village which is over two hours drive from the city.”

Pankaj Tripathi, who starred in the 2022 film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, has said that the film made him more concerned about the environment.

He has since reduced his use of plastic by 99%, and now carries four glass bottles to his shooting location, a matka (earthen pot) to store water, and a steel tiffin box to carry his food. He believes that everyone can do their part to help the environment, and that small changes can make a big difference.

Pankaj says, “No formula in my life has worked! Not even in my dreams had I thought that I will play lead in a film but it happened. For me, playing a lead or working in a multi-starrer film does not makes a difference. Just that story should be good. Main bas acchi kahani ka hissa ban jaata ho…there is no other criteria at all!”

