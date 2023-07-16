Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Gupta to Host Wedding Reception in Gurugram?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are considering hosting their wedding reception.

The couple visited The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel for a food-tasting session.

The reception is expected to take place in October.

Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé, politician Raghav Chadha, who recently got engaged in a private ceremony in Delhi, are still in the process of selecting a venue for their upcoming wedding, expected to take place in October.

While there have been reports of the couple hosting two wedding receptions in Chandigarh and Mumbai, exclusive information reveals that they are now considering Gurugram as a potential location for their reception.

Contrary to earlier reports of planning receptions in Chandigarh and Mumbai, sources now indicate that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Gupta are considering hosting the event at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel.

According to a source, the parents of the soon-to-be-married couple, Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra, along with Sunil Chadha and Alka Chadha, recently visited a hotel for a food tasting session as part of the wedding preparations.

“On Friday, there was a buzz in the hotel that Parineeti, Raghav and their families would be coming for a food tasting around 7:00 pm, but then it was moved to 9:00 pm,” according to reports.

The source also said, “A lady, reportedly their manager, was coordinating on their behalf had already reached the venue at 8:30 pm. Around 9:45 pm, both their parents arrived at the hotel for the food tasting. There was information that they (Parineeti and Raghav) both would also come, but they didn’t show up and only the families tasted the food.”

According to an insider, an extensive and extravagant menu has been prepared for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Gupta’s food tasting session. “The food tasting might have been for a grand reception in Delhi NCR, as Raghav, whose birthplace is Delhi and is a politician, so he has most of his friends, closed ones, and guests in Delhi. It didn’t look like they came in search of a wedding venue,” The insider concludes their information.

