Parineeti Chopra’s Reaction to Paps Calling Raghav Chadha ‘Jijaji’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May 2023.

Parineeti Chopra’s airport look went viral.

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha are likely to get married in Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra has become the center of attention since publicly confirming her relationship with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. After keeping their romance private for a few months, the couple exchanged rings in a heartwarming ceremony surrounded by their loved ones in New Delhi in May this year.

As fans eagerly anticipate the wedding, a delightful video of the soon-to-be bride, Parineeti Chopra, has surfaced, showing her blushing and reacting playfully to the paparazzi’s teasing about her politician-fiancé.

On Friday, the actress was photographed at the Mumbai airport wearing a comfortable all-black outfit, complemented by white sneakers and stylish black sunglasses, completing her chic airport look.

Parineeti’s airport look garnered praise from netizens, but it was her priceless reaction to the mischievous comments of the paparazzi that stole the show and became the highlight of the video.

The video of Parineeti Chopra, which has now gone viral, captures the Kesari star’s arrival at the airport. She graciously smiles and poses for a few photos as the paparazzi greet her. However, when one of the shutterbugs asks her a question, her response is caught on camera, “Kahan jaa rahe ho (Where are you going),” another one quickly quipped, “Jijaji se milne jaa rahe ho (Heading to meet our brother-in-law).” She instantly blushed and said, “Oh my god”.

Another photographer inquired about the actress’ wedding date, “Date kabhi hai shaadi ka? (When is the wedding happening?)” Chopra said, “Kuch bhi puchte ho (You guys ask anything),” and walked away with a smile.

According to media reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are likely to tie the knot sometime between September and November this year. The couple is considering a grand wedding in Rajasthan and is currently exploring various cities in the state to select their wedding venue.

Regarding her professional commitments, Parineeti Chopra’s latest appearance was in the movie “Uunchai.” Next up, she will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film “Chamkila,” where she will be sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh.

