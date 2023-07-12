Philippines allows release of Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie

Tom Holland hates Hollywood and does his best to live a normal life
There was some worry in Southeast Asia when Vietnam banned the film. In the Philippines, there was a big debate about whether the movie would be shown in theaters or not.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will play Barbie and Ken in a movie that everyone is excited about. It will be released in theaters all over the Southeast Asian country on July 19. The Philippines had a long discussion about it, but they decided not to ban the movie directed by Greta Gerwig.
On June 12th, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTPCB) of the Philippines released a letter to the public.
They mentioned that they carefully considered all available information, sought advice from foreign affairs officials and legal experts, and concluded that there was no reason to ban the film. Their decision came after a thorough examination of the movie.
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTPCB) of the Philippines has formally requested Warner Bros. to blur a specific part of the map scene in the film.
The board believes that the map is not meant to depict the controversial nine-dash line and instead represents a fictional journey of Barbie. They noted that the dashed lines on the map are present in various regions and emphasized that only eight dashes are around the landmass labeled Asia.
