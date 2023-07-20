Pop star Shakira will face a second tax probe in Spain

A Spanish court has opened a new tax probe into Colombian pop star Shakira.

The new probe centers on allegations that Shakira failed to declare income from her music streaming.

If found guilty, Shakira could face up to six years in prison.

The new probe centers on allegations that Shakira failed to declare income from her music streaming royalties between 2012 and 2014. If found guilty, Shakira could face up to six years in prison.

The new probe was opened after a judge found that there was sufficient evidence to warrant further investigation. The judge said that there were “indications” that Shakira had failed to declare the income from her streaming royalties, and that she had “deliberately” tried to avoid paying taxes in Spain.

Shakira’s lawyers have denied the allegations, saying that she has always paid her taxes in Spain. They have also said that the new probe is “politically motivated” and that it is an attempt to “harass” Shakira.

The new probe is the latest in a series of legal troubles for Shakira in Spain. In 2019, she was ordered to stand trial for alleged tax fraud between 2012 and 2014. She is accused of failing to declare €14.5 million in income from her music and touring. The trial is scheduled to begin in November 2023.

If found guilty of tax fraud, Shakira could face up to eight years in prison. She could also be fined €24 million.

