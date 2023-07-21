Prabhas and Deepika Sci-Fi Adventure: Kalki 2898 AD

The long-awaited science fiction fantasy film, formerly known as Project K.

The long-awaited science fiction fantasy film, formerly known as Project K, has finally unveiled its official title as “Kalki 2898 AD.” This highly anticipated movie stars Telugu superstar Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, promising a never-before-seen cinematic experience for Indian audiences. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film’s official title was revealed through a thrilling glimpse video that premiered at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con event and simultaneously on social media.

The captivating first glimpse video of “Kalki 2898 AD” hints at a dark and destructive world set in the future. Despite its futuristic setting, the film retains an aesthetic reminiscent of the medieval ages. Prabhas and Deepika’s characters strive to combat evil and bring hope to their world, grappling with poverty, misery, war, and mythical symbols.

Joining the stellar cast of “Kalki 2898 AD” are legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, veteran actor Pasupathi, and other prominent talents, making the film a star-studded extravaganza. However, the role of Kamal Haasan, who reportedly portrays the lead antagonist, remains a well-kept secret. Disha Patani, another pivotal character, is absent from the first glimpse video, leaving audiences curious about her role.

Director Nag Ashwin ventures into uncharted territory within the Indian cinema landscape, particularly the Telugu film industry, with this ambitious project. “Kalki 2898 AD” promises to deliver a unique and unprecedented cinematic experience, solidifying its position as one of the most expensive films ever produced in the country.

The film’s title, “Kalki 2898 AD,” suggests a compelling blend of futuristic elements with unexplored concepts of Hindu mythology, revolving around Lord Vishnu’s 10th avatar, Kalki. Director Nag Ashwin is poised to take audiences on an exciting and daring journey into a world where the future converges with ancient legends. The first glimpse video tantalizingly hints, “When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will rise…,” leaving viewers eagerly anticipating further revelations about the film’s plot.

As the excitement for “Kalki 2898 AD” reaches a crescendo, fans eagerly await updates on its release date and additional details. With its innovative storyline and stellar cast, the film is poised to be a landmark in Indian cinema, setting new benchmarks for futuristic storytelling and visual spectacle.

