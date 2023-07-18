Prabhas & Deepika “Project K” Breaks the Internet

Project K, has become one of the most-hyped projects in the Telugu film industry.

The highly anticipated fantasy science fiction film, Project K, has become one of the most-hyped projects in the Telugu film industry. With pan-Indian star Prabhas in the lead role and Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone as the female lead, expectations are soaring for this ambitious venture helmed by talented filmmaker Nag Ashwin. The excitement reached new heights as the film is set to have its grand launch at the San Diego Comic-Con event this weekend.

Fans were treated to a delightful surprise as Vyjayanthi Movies, the legendary production banner behind Project K, revealed Deepika Padukone’s first look from the movie. The actress looks fierce and captivating in a rustic avatar, donning a brownish-grey outfit reminiscent of a warrior’s attire. Her intense eyes and no-makeup look hint at a powerful and action-packed role alongside Prabhas. The internet erupted with praise and adoration for Deepika’s stunning appearance, making her first look go viral.

While rumors suggest the film may be titled “Kaal Chakra,” eager fans will have to wait for the official launch at San Diego Comic-Con to know the truth. The event promises to unveil the film’s title, first look, first teaser, and release date, creating a buzz of anticipation among movie enthusiasts.

Project K boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with legendary actor Kamal Haasan portraying the lead antagonist and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. Notably, talented actress Disha Patani also features in a pivotal role, adding further star power to the project.

As the film nears its completion, music maestro Santhosh Narayanan is crafting an exciting music album and an original score to enhance the cinematic experience. With the San Diego Comic-Con launch on the horizon, fans eagerly await the revelation of the remaining cast and crew details, fueling the anticipation for this grand cinematic spectacle.

