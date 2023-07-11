Preity Zinta’s Kids Jai and Gia Melt Hearts in LA Mundan Ceremony

Preity Zinta delighted her fans by sharing a series of precious photographs on Instagram.

Preity Zinta, the beloved Bollywood actress, delighted her fans by sharing a series of precious photographs on Instagram. The pictures showcased her children, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough, after their traditional ‘mundan ceremony’—a Hindu ritual involving the shaving of a baby’s hair for the first time. In her heartfelt caption, Preity explained the significance of the ceremony and expressed her joy.

The endearing snapshots featured Jai and Gia engrossed in play while seated on a carpeted floor in what appeared to be Preity’s living room. Gia was dressed in a pale blue dress, while Jai sported a grey T-shirt and turquoise shorts.

Preity’s caption shed light on the symbolic meaning of the mundan ceremony for Hindus. She described it as a gesture of purification, representing the child’s liberation from past lives. Expressing her happiness, Preity wrote, “So the Mundan ceremony finally happened this weekend. Here are Jai & Gia post their Mundan ceremony,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. She also included the hashtags #tradition, #mundanceremony, and her signature #ting. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol responded to the post with a series of red heart emojis.

Fans flooded the post with love and affection, expressing their admiration through red heart emojis. One playful fan humorously commented, “#jawan Ka Look Karwaliya Apne Bacchon se” (You have given a young look to your children).

Preity Zinta, known for regularly sharing glimpses of her life on Instagram, has been residing in Los Angeles since her marriage to husband Gene Goodenough. The couple tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles and welcomed their twins through surrogacy in 2021.

Previously, Preity had joyfully announced the arrival of their children on social media, expressing her gratitude and love. She wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.”

Preity Zinta’s Instagram post, showcasing her children’s mundan ceremony, offers a heartwarming glimpse into the actress’s personal life. This touching family moment resonates with her followers, who continue to shower her and her adorable children with love and support.

