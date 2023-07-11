Prince Andrew dealing with another setback

Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, appears to be facing further difficulties as reports suggest he is being snubbed by the palace.

Amid a fight over his reported eviction from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, the Duke of York has now been warned that he could also lose his summer holiday home at Balmoral, according to a new report.

The newly crowned King Charles has apparently decided to extend the public opening of Balmoral for an additional two weeks, coinciding with the time when Andrew would typically stay at the private Scottish retreat with his ex-wife Sarah and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. This move is expected to generate significant revenue for the estate, but it may also upset Andrew, who has cherished his time in Royal Deeside since childhood, as noted by Richard Eden, Daily Mail Diary Editor.

Traditionally, Queen Elizabeth would commence her summer holidays at Balmoral on the last weekend of July. However, the estate, acquired by Prince Albert, Queen Victoria’s husband, in 1852, will now be open to the public on a daily basis until August 16.

The decision to extend the opening period is anticipated to bring substantial financial benefits to the estate, as stated by an insider, but it might not sit well with the Duke of York, who holds deep sentimental value for his time spent in Royal Deeside since his early years, according to Eden’s sources.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry Severs Ties with King Charles Royal expert asserts that Prince Harry has shattered the few lingering connections....