Prince Andrew faces new allegations, reports

According to a recent report, Prince Andrew, the uncle of Prince Harry, allegedly asked his convicted paedophile associate Jeffrey Epstein to assist in securing $200 million in funding for an obscure oil company.

The Duke of York supposedly made this request during a period when he was photographed with Epstein in New York’s Central Park in December 2010.

Despite claiming in a controversial interview that he had only met with Epstein to terminate their friendship, court documents suggest otherwise.

Epstein reportedly forwarded an email from Prince Andrew to his private banker, Jes Staley, regarding an inquiry from Aria Petroleum for a $200 million working capital line, indicating the Prince’s suggestion to connect the company with a US bank.

Epstein died in prison while awaiting trial for child prostitution offences. Prince Andrew was implicated in the scandal when one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, alleged that he sexually abused her when she was underage and trafficked to the UK by Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Duke has consistently denied these claims and later reached a multimillion-pound settlement with Giuffre in a civil lawsuit.

