Prince Andrew “went off using hotels” while visiting UK on business

Secret trade trips conducted by Prince Andrew on behalf of the UK government are now coming to light, as a royal biographer reveals the details have been kept confidential.

The Duke of York, who formerly served as the UK representative for trade and industry, undertook various official tours on behalf of the organization.

Royal author Andrew Lownie asserts that information about these covert trips has been kept undisclosed. Lownie suggests that some individuals might have accompanied the Duke not for the purpose of promoting trade for Britain but rather as personal acquaintances or friends.

Contrary to the usual practice of staying with the embassy during such visits, Prince Andrew reportedly opted to stay in hotels, according to the expert.

In 2022, Prince Andrew faced significant repercussions due to an alleged sexual assault scandal involving Virginia Giuffre, leading to the stripping of his military titles and patronages.

The revelation of these secret trade trips adds to the ongoing controversies surrounding Prince Andrew, raising further questions about his official engagements and conduct.

