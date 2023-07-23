Prince George: Experts criticize Kate Middleton, Prince William’s behavior towards their son

Experts criticize Kate Middleton and Prince William’s behavior toward Prince George.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe points out the intense privacy.

Prince George’s upbringing resembles Kate’s experience with two siblings.

Advertisement

Recently, experts have drawn attention to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s covert behavior with regard to all topics involving Prince George.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal expert, made these claims and admissions about everything.

He opened the discussion by being open and honest with the UK-based magazine.

He said, “They’ve always been intensely secretive and private about his birthday.” in reference to how much of Prince George’s private life is shrouded in mystery.

Indeed, “they’ve never released anything in terms of a birthday party, and what they do is shrouded in secrecy.”

Even further, Mr. Larcombe said, “We are starting to see him a lot more in public these days, but they’re still very keen on keeping him private property rather than public property.”

Advertisement

He also praised the adoring personalities of Prince William and Kate Middleton before drawing a conclusion, saying that “his parents have been incredibly hands-on, and they’ve followed a very similar upbringing Kate would have had with two siblings, a close-knit family.”

Also Read Kate Middleton avoids Meghan Markle’s close friend at Wimbledon During the Women's Wimbledon final, Kate Middleton appeared to distance herself from...